AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

