Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $432.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

