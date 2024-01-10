Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

MXC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

