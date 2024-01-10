Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
