Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

