LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.5 %

RAMP stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.09. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

