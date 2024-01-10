Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of DLB opened at $84.72 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 208,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

