Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

