International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of IP opened at $37.67 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

