PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get PPL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Stock Down 0.6 %

PPL stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.