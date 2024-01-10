StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
CLRO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ClearOne
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
