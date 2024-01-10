Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

