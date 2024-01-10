Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.18.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

