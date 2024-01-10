L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $145.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.