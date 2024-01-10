GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of GDDY opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

