ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.48 on Friday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in ChromaDex by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

