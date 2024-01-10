ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
ChromaDex Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.48 on Friday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
