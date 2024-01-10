Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPLK. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPLK

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $152.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Splunk by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Splunk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.