Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $221.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $136.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. Research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

