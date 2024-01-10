NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.