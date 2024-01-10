StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $482.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.69. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.59.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

