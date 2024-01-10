StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $482.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.69. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.59.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.
National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
