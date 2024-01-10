OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

