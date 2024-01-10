StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.68 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.