Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
