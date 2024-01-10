Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $790,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

