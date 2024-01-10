United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.3 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

