vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of VTVT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.27. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
