vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.27. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

