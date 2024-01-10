Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.