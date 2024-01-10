Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 10th (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 10th. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ NETDU opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $3,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $3,078,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $10,270,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $10,270,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

