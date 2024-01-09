Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 295 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 962,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,040 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $9,207,000. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $8,362,803. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $663.06. 593,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,535. The company has a market cap of $294.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $614.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

