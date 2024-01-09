B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,563. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $209.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

