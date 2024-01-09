Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. 7,134,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,611,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.