Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

NFLX stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,634. The firm has a market cap of $210.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

