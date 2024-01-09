United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,116.2% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $159.59. The company had a trading volume of 614,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,341. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.37.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

