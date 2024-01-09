Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,925 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $585.46. The stock had a trading volume of 494,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,244. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $266.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

