SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,071.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $501.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,003.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $912.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.99 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.