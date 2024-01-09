Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130,882 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $216,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.85. 1,469,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.60. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

