Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.4% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.54. 586,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,686. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

