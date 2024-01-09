The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 999,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129,841. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

