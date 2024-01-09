Applied Capital LLC FL Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 3.4% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.00. The stock had a trading volume of 706,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

