Sanchez Wealth Management Group Sells 89 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $291.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

