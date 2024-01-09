TD Asset Management Inc Has $164.19 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $164,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 742,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,284. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

