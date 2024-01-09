Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.17. 7,884,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,709,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.16. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $268.97 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

