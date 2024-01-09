Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 80,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.01. 504,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

