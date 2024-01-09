Westwood Management Corp IL Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 7.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $11.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.66. 1,336,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,712. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.