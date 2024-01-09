McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.92. 829,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,640. The firm has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

