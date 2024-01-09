Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,116.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $405,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.34. 581,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

