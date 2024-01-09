Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 492.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 122,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

MCD traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.73. 749,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

