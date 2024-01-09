Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,176. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

