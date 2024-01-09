Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $50,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.88. 161,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,052. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $241.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

