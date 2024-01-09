Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.72. 132,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

