Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 1,542 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.90. The company had a trading volume of 419,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,647. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.39. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

