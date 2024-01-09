Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $207.95. 81,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

